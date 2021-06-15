Google-backed math program Cuemath launches in UAE

Google-backed online math program Cuemath is now available in the United Arab Emirates, the company announced on Tuesday.

The platform’s launch came after a successful pilot in the UAE earlier this year recorded strong growth. The spread of word-of-mouth positive reviews led to 25,000 UAE-based students registering, downloading the app and enrolling in online classes. The highest demand came from students in grades three to seven.

Cuemath, which is available to students in Kindergarten to grade 12, plans to use its recent $40 million Series C funding round to expand its curriculum to cater to more students in the UAE. The fundraise was backed by Google via its independent growth fund CapitalG, and one of the world’s largest venture capital firms Sequoia Capital.

The pandemic caused students across the world to learn remotely.

Market research firm ReportLinker has forecasted that the MEA EdTech and smart classroom market will double from $3.5 billion in 2019 to $7.6 billion in 2027. The UAE’s education ministry is also expected to increase investments in e-learning initiatives by 60 percent to reach $7.1 billion by 2023, according to a Cuemath statement.

“Education is transforming globally, as digital formats allow students to access education best practice from anywhere. The MEA EdTech and smart classroom market is forecast to double to $7.6 billion by 2027,” said Cuemath founder and CEO, Manan Khurma.

“Like the rest of the world, UAE parents are worried about their children falling behind due to the pandemic, and the need to equip them with math literacy that is vital for tomorrow’s jobs,” he added.

The program’s afterschool, live one-on-one classes aim to empower children to develop their knowledge in core math and coding concepts. It has been developed to complement the state curriculums and focuses on the ‘why’ versus the ‘how’ through the use of visual, tangible exercises that are applicable in the real world.

“Our proprietary methodology challenges old-school teaching practices. We treat math as a life skill, not just a subject. We are creating the next generation of problem solvers, which is what UAE parents clearly show they want and need for their children,” said Khurma.

Cuemath has taught more than 200,000 students from 20 countries including the United Kingdom, US, Singapore, Canada, Egypt, Nigeria, India and Thailand. The program is led by over 10,000 teachers - 96 percent of which are female - who are ex-academics, doctors, investment bankers, lawyers, botanists, food technologists and accountants.

The online education platform also aims to raise $100 million in another new financing round this year, Khurma told Indian news media NDTV, announcing further plans to expand into Australia and New Zealand.

