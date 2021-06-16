.
.
.
.
Language

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ invests in Indian online learning startup Byju’s, says executive

A general view of the Abu Dhabi skyline. (Reuters)
A general view of the Abu Dhabi skyline. (Reuters)

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ invests in Indian online learning startup Byju’s, says executive

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi’s state holding company ADQ has invested in India’s online tutoring firm Byju’s, which has emerged as one of the country’s most valuable startups.

“We met Byju in 2020 and were floored by his story. Honored to now be a part of it!,” said Mayank Singhal, head of venture capital and technology at ADQ said in a Linkedin post.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

ADQ has not commented on how much it has invested in the startup. Byju’s declined to comment.

India’s Economic Times reported ADQ was among the investors in the latest $350 million fund raising by Byju’s, which could value it at $16.5 billion.

Read more: Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Health acquires a controlling stake in UEMedical: CEO

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19 Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19
Top Content
Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons
AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment fails to protect patients exposed to COVID-19 AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment fails to protect patients exposed to COVID-19
Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19 Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19
In Oman, deadly fungal infection detected in some COVID-19 patients In Oman, deadly fungal infection detected in some COVID-19 patients
Far-right Israelis march in East Jerusalem, Lapid condemns chants of ‘Death to Arabs’ Far-right Israelis march in East Jerusalem, Lapid condemns chants of ‘Death to Arabs’
Belgian MPs warn of ‘risk of genocide’ of China’s Uyghurs Belgian MPs warn of ‘risk of genocide’ of China’s Uyghurs
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More