Abu Dhabi’s ADQ invests in Indian online learning startup Byju’s, says executive

Abu Dhabi’s state holding company ADQ has invested in India’s online tutoring firm Byju’s, which has emerged as one of the country’s most valuable startups.



“We met Byju in 2020 and were floored by his story. Honored to now be a part of it!,” said Mayank Singhal, head of venture capital and technology at ADQ said in a Linkedin post.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



ADQ has not commented on how much it has invested in the startup. Byju’s declined to comment.



India’s Economic Times reported ADQ was among the investors in the latest $350 million fund raising by Byju’s, which could value it at $16.5 billion.

Advertisement

Read more: Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Health acquires a controlling stake in UEMedical: CEO