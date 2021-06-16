.
.
.
.
Language

Alphabet’s self-driving unit Waymo raises $2.5 bln in funding round

Waymo unveils a self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivan during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, US, on January 8, 2017. (Reuters)
Waymo unveils a self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivan during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, US. (Reuters)

Alphabet’s self-driving unit Waymo raises $2.5 bln in funding round

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Alphabet Inc’s self-driving unit Waymo said on Wednesday it raised $2.5 billion in a funding round with participation from Alphabet, Andreessen Horowitz, Silver Lake, and Tiger Global, among others.

Waymo, which was formed in 2009 as a project within Alphabet’s Google unit, is widely considered the leader in developing self-driving technology.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to investor website PitchBook, the company is valued at just over $30 billion. Alphabet did not immediately comment on the unit’s latest valuation.

The funds from the round, which included more than 10 participants, will be used for advancing Waymo Driver, the company’s autonomous driving technology, and to grow Waymo’s team, the company said. (https://bit.ly/3iL7l6t)

Waymo is the first to self-operate a fully autonomous, public ride-hailing service, Waymo One. It has been self-driving vehicles in Metro Phoenix, San Francisco and the Bay Area.

Read more: Waymo and Uber settle self-driving vehicle trade secret dispute

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19 Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19
Top Content
Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together
Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons
AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment fails to protect patients exposed to COVID-19 AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment fails to protect patients exposed to COVID-19
Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19 Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19
In Oman, deadly fungal infection detected in some COVID-19 patients In Oman, deadly fungal infection detected in some COVID-19 patients
Far-right Israelis march in East Jerusalem, Lapid condemns chants of ‘Death to Arabs’ Far-right Israelis march in East Jerusalem, Lapid condemns chants of ‘Death to Arabs’
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More