China’s crypto crackdown expected to spur overseas mining 

China’s crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry is expected to spur miners to uproot their operations and head abroad.

The exodus is seen occurring as China reins in crypto mining, trading and other services. Binance Holdings Ltd., which is the world’s biggest crypto exchange and also runs a major mining pool, is one of those noticing the difference.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Binance’s Chief Executive Officer Changpeng CZ Zhao said in an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday that his company is seeing a lot of miners moving out of China to other places.

China’s moves have injected uncertainty into the cryptocurrency market and helped pull Bitcoin down to the lower end of its recent trading range, with the coin even briefly falling below $30,000 on Tuesday after having reached nearly $65,000 in mid-April.

“China may make up less than 50 percent of Bitcoin mining by year-end, down from 65 percent, said Dan Weiskopf, co-portfolio manager of the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, in an email interview. He added that the US, Canada, Sweden and Argentina were likely alternative destinations for Chinese mining operations. Amplify is an actively managed exchange-traded fund with a $1.1 billion market cap that’s composed of blockchain-related stocks, with about 20 percent of its portfolio in crypto miners.

The hashrate, which measures the computational power used in Bitcoin mining, has dropped by about 40 percent in the past couple of weeks, according to data from BTC.com.

“The decline in hash is probably a short-term phenomenon and evidence of China miners coming offline, Weiskopf said. “It is a net positive for North America miners who are now expanding and scheduled to have a lot of hash come online later in 2021 and into 2022.

Read more:

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper will stop operating on Saturday: Publisher

Bitcoin falls below $30,000 for first time in five months amid China crackdown

China to keep COVID-19 border restrictions for another year: Media