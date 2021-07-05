.
Emirates Airline launches alternative payment solution for flight tickets

An Emirates plane is seen at Lisbon's airport, Portugal June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
An Emirates plane is seen at Lisbon's airport, Portugal June 24, 2016. (Reuters)

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has launched Emirates Pay, a new industry payment solution for purchasing flight tickets, Dubai Media Office reported on Monday.

“We’re pleased to be the first airline to roll out this new account-based solution for our customers,” Dubai Media Office quoted Emirates’ chief financial officer Michael Doersam as saying.

“Customers who don’t have a credit card, and those already using direct payments for other purchases, will welcome the simplicity and security of this method when making travel purchases. When it comes to payments solutions, we’ve always kept close to the latest innovations so that we can offer our customers in different markets the most secure and convenient options,” he added.

The payment solution, created in partnership with Germany’s Deutsche Bank and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), is now available to Emirates customers in Germany and the United Kingdom who are looking to purchase tickets via the airlines’ website.

Emirates Pay is the world’s first alternative payment solution powered by a white label solution. The solution is based on real-time payments and open banking’ request-to-pay schemes and provides travelers with all the necessary account and payment information through their online or mobile banking.

