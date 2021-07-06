.
As gaming activity surges, Nintendo unveils updated Switch game console

A traveler walks past a propaganda featuring Nintendo character at Narita airport in Narita, near Tokyo. (AP)
A traveler walks past a propaganda featuring Nintendo character at Narita airport in Narita, near Tokyo. (AP)

As gaming activity surges, Nintendo unveils updated Switch game console

AFP, San Francisco

Nintendo on Tuesday announced its updated Switch hand-held game console would be available in October, after a pandemic year in which gaming activity surged.

The new Switch OLED model will feature a larger, seven-inch screen and launch at a suggested price of $350 on October 8, the Japanese firm said in a statement.

The device will feature upgraded graphics and memory and include an adjustable stand to allow for play in “tabletop mode” with multiple players.

The new console “is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode,” said Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser.

“With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire.”

The Switch, a wildly popular handheld game console, was first released in early 2017 and offers game franchises such as Mario, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing and more.

The Switch was the top-selling US console in 2020, a year that saw record sales of video games, consoles, and accessories, according to NPD group, a market research firm.

Nintendo reported its highest ever annual profit in 2020 after virus lockdowns caused sales of its blockbuster Switch console to soar.

