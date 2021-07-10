Dubai launches with big tech companies a national program for coders

Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, on Saturday launched a national program for coders that aims to establish 1,000 tech companies and increase startup investments from 1.5 billion dirhams ($408 million) to 4 billion dirhams ($1 billion).

The program, which is in cooperation with Google, Microsoft, Amazon AWS, Cisco, IBM, HPE, LinkedIn, Nvidia, and Facebook, is aimed at training 100,000 coders and establish tech companies that will go global.

“The new program represents a new step towards establishing our digital economy. The world is rapidly changing and the fast-growing digital economy will create new types of jobs,” he said on Twitter.

