Saudi-based spare auto parts startup raises $1.8 million in funding

A Saudi-based startup has raised $1.8 million in funding for its platform that allows users to buy and sell car parts.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Riyadh-headquartered Speero is used by more than 1,000 registered repair shops and parts suppliers, serving more than 750,000 end customers, the company said in a statement.

It was founded by entrepreneurs Abdullah bin Shamlan and Ameen Mahfouz in 2017.

The latest pre-Series A funding round was led by Dubai-based Nuwa Capital and Eq2 Ventures, with participation from Saudi Arabia’s JIMCO.

Speero said it will use the $1.8 million to strengthen its logistics infrastructure by building fully-automated warehouses in Riyadh and Jeddah. It will also invest in hiring for senior roles.

“The automotive after-sales value chain hasn’t evolved in this digital era.

“Vendors seek solutions that will help create access to growth opportunities, while customers today want a convenient, affordable and digital first approach to their vehicle ownership experience. With Speero we are building just that,” said Abdullah bin Shamlan, co-founder and Managing Director, in a statement.

Saudi Arabia’s automotive components sector for commercial and passenger vehicles is set to grow to $10.15 billion by 2023, according to Speero.

Read more:

Saudi fashion startups offered $15,000 as part of business development program

UAE agritech startup raises $50 mln via sukuk to grow tomatoes in the desert

Saudi tech startup Jahez picks HSBC for IPO