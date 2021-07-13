.
FCC votes to finalize $1.9 bln program to replace Huawei equipment in US networks

The US Federal Communications Commission in December adopted rules requiring carriers with ZTE or Huawei equipment to "rip and replace" that equipment.

Reuters, Washington

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted unanimously on Tuesday to finalize a $1.9 billion program to reimburse US carriers for
removing equipment from telecommunications networks from Chinese companies deemed national security threats like Huawei and ZTE Corp.

Last year, the FCC designated Huawei and ZTE as national security threats to communications networks -- a declaration that barred US firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.

The FCC in December adopted rules requiring carriers with ZTE or Huawei equipment to “rip and replace” that equipment.

