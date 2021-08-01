.
Elon Musk’s Starlink venture readies for full UK internet coverage: Telegraph

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Elon Musk’s Starlink venture is preparing a satellite station that will allow for blanket coverage across Britain, the Telegraph reported.

Starlink -- part of the billionaire’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. -- is in the final stages of securing a license to build a ground station on the Isle of Man, which will help provide satellite broadband to rural parts of the country’s north. It has secured a telecommunications license and the right to use certain spectrum bands and to install equipment on the island, the newspaper reported, citing filings from the local communications regulator.

The new base would add to Starlink facilities in the English counties of Buckinghamshire and Cornwall and likely allow for full nationwide coverage, the Telegraph said. The company didn’t respond to a request for comment, it said.

Musk in June said Starlink should have global coverage everywhere except the Poles by August.

