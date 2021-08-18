.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Hackers access sensitive personal data on 7.8 mln T-Mobile customers

  • Font
A pedestrian walks by a T-Mobile store in San Francisco, California. (AFP)
A pedestrian walks by a T-Mobile store in San Francisco, California. (AFP)

Hackers access sensitive personal data on 7.8 mln T-Mobile customers

AFP, New York

Published: Updated:

Wireless carrier T-Mobile said on Wednesday that hackers accessed sensitive personal information from 7.8 million customers, with an estimated 40 million former or prospective customers also impacted.

The stolen data included social security and driver’s license numbers, which could be used for identity theft, T-Mobile acknowledged while indicating that no passwords or financial information was accessed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Our preliminary analysis is that approximately 7.8 million current T-Mobile postpaid customer accounts’ information appears to be contained in the stolen files, as well as just over 40 million records of former or prospective customers who had previously applied for credit with T-Mobile,” a company statement said.

Additionally, T-Mobile said hackers obtained account information on an estimated 850,000 active T-Mobile prepaid customers -- who have accounts with fewer credit requirements.

T-Mobile said it was taking steps to protect affected customers including identity theft protection for two years.

The carrier began a review following a report that hackers accessed data from 100 million accounts and were selling some data on dark web forums.

According to screenshots posted by the security website Bleeping Computer, personal data from at least 30 million people were offered for sale on dark web forums for the equivalent of $280,000 in bitcoin.

The breach was first reported by the Vice website Motherboard, which quoted a seller claiming to offer “full customer info” of T-Mobile users.

The reports come following a wave of data breaches and ransomware attacks affecting a wide range of companies and organizations including a US pipeline operator, Ireland’s health IT system and a major airline in India.

Read more: Biden administration eyes cybersecurity funding after ransomware, hacking attacks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US
International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Analyst International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Analyst
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions
Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan
Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride
Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports  Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports 
Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes
Taliban hold first official news conference after Kabul takeover Taliban hold first official news conference after Kabul takeover
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More