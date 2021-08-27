Saudi Tourism Authority signs MoU with Alibaba to create a seamless travel experience

The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group.

The memorandum, according to the Saudi Press Agency, establishes the framework for a collaborative arrangement that will create a seamless visitor experience for Chinese tourists travelling to Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The agreement is part of STA’s strategy to employ the latest technology to deliver seamless traveler experiences.



Alibaba Cloud will also provide technical support to STA and help STA promote Saudi as a tourist destination to travelers in the Chinese market.

“As Saudi continues to develop its leisure tourism offering for local, regional, and international audiences, STA is building a digital infrastructure which can provide the destination with a competitive edge and visitors with the best possible experience,” said Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of STA.

“The recovery of the global tourism sector demands fresh thinking to overcome challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. By collaborating with Alibaba Cloud, we will break new ground in the regional tourism sector and position Saudi at the forefront of efforts to modernize the wider global tourism eco-system,” he added.

Through the collaboration, Alibaba Cloud will deploy advanced, secure, and reliable cloud services and technologies to create an improved digital experience for Chinese tourists traveling to Saudi Arabia and allow for the automation of services in content delivery, digital storage, and digital processing.

Selina Yuan, General Manager of International Business, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence and Vice President of Alibaba Group, said: “This collaboration brings together two key actors in the tourism sector who can set a new standard for providing a travel experience like no other. With Alibaba Cloud leading the digital transformation of tourism, and Saudi Arabia’s unique destinations, this is a combination which will help to re-invigorate the tourism sector.”

Read more:

Saudia Airline to ban unvaccinated travelers on domestic flights starting from Sept 1

Tourism sector must be more resilient in facing crises: Saudi Arabia’s minister



World Tourism Organization to establish headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh