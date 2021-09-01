.
Google to appeal $590 mln French fine in copyright row

A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, US, May 8, 2019. (File Photo: Reuters)
AFP, Paris

Google on Wednesday said it is appealing a decision by France’s competition watchdog to hand it a 500-million-euro ($590 million) fine in a row with news outlets over the use of their content under EU copyright rules.

“We disagree with some of the legal elements, and consider the amount of the fine to be disproportionate compared to the efforts we have put in place to reach a deal and respect the new law,” Sebastien Missoffe, head of Google France, said in a statement.

