.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

BMW plans to reduce carbon emissions in car life cycle 40 pct by 2030

  • Font
The BMW iNEXT electric autonomous concept car is introduced during a BMW press conference at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, US. (Reuters)
The BMW iNEXT electric autonomous concept car is introduced during a BMW press conference at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, US. (Reuters)

BMW plans to reduce carbon emissions in car life cycle 40 pct by 2030

Reuters, Berlin

Published: Updated:

BMW plans to reduce carbon emissions across the life cycle of its vehicles - including the production process -- at least 40 percent from 2019 levels by 2030, the carmaker said on Thursday, up from a previous target of a third.

In order to achieve this, the Munich-based automaker intends to increase the proportion of recycled and reusable materials used in manufacturing its vehicles from 30 percent to 50 percent, it said in a statement released ahead of the IAA Mobility conference in Munich next week.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are committed to a clear course to achieve the 1.5 degree target,” CEO Oliver Zipse said, referring to the Paris Agreement.

BMW has been reluctant to set a hard deadline for phasing out fossil-fuel cars, pointing out limitations to the expansion of electric vehicles including the sore lack of charging infrastructure across the EU and elsewhere.

Still, the automaker has set a range of sustainability targets in the past, including generating at least half of BMW Group sales from electric vehicles by 2030 and reducing CO2 emissions per vehicle and kilometer driven by at least half from 2019 levels in the same time frame.

Like its competitors, the company has warned that its revenues in coming months could be plagued by chip shortages and raw material prices, despite reporting stronger than expected profits in its latest quarterly results.

Read more: Luxury vehicles, recovering auto markets boost BMW profit

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
An eyewitness account of a failed state: Lebanon An eyewitness account of a failed state: Lebanon
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
Top Content
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him
Taliban angry at US for destroying military equipment: They destroyed national assets Taliban angry at US for destroying military equipment: They destroyed national assets
Taliban admit ‘heavy casualties’ on both sides in clashes with Panjshir resistance Taliban admit ‘heavy casualties’ on both sides in clashes with Panjshir resistance
Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More