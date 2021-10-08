.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Facebook apps, including Instagram, down for the second time in a week

  • Font
In studies conducted over the past three years, Facebook researchers have found that Instagram is “harmful for a sizable percentage” of young users. (Unsplash)
In studies conducted over the past three years, Facebook researchers have found that Instagram is “harmful for a sizable percentage” of young users. (Unsplash)

Facebook apps, including Instagram, down for the second time in a week

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Facebook’s said its users were having difficulties using some of its applications Friday after users reported issues with Instagram.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, reported that Instagram, Facebook and Facebook Messenger were down.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook said in a tweet.

Read more: Whom should the Facebook slap awaken?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat
Top Content
All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020 All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020
Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report
Nike to stop sales in retail stores across Israel Nike to stop sales in retail stores across Israel
US President Biden singles out Turkey for undermining fight against ISIS in Syria US President Biden singles out Turkey for undermining fight against ISIS in Syria
At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official
Consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s PIF officially takes over Newcastle United Consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s PIF officially takes over Newcastle United
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More