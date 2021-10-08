Facebook apps, including Instagram, down for the second time in a week

Facebook’s said its users were having difficulties using some of its applications Friday after users reported issues with Instagram.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, reported that Instagram, Facebook and Facebook Messenger were down.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook said in a tweet.

