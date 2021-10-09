.
Tesla worried it won’t be able to hire enough people for Berlin factory: Musk

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Tesla is worried that it will not be able to hire enough people to staff its new factory near Berlin, Chief Executive Elon Musk said at a festival held on the site of the new plant on Saturday, according to a live stream on social media.

Musk, who also said that he hoped the plant would in future build Tesla’s planned trucks, added that he hoped staff would come from all over Europe to work there.

“We’re a bit worried we wont be able to find enough people. We really need great talent to come here from all over Europe,” he said.

From flashing lights and booming speakers to sprawling stages and a Ferris wheel, Tesla's factory near Berlin has been transformed into a festival site for a one-day county fair on Saturday, hosted by CEO Elon Musk.

Musk is hoping to get the green light to start production at the site in coming weeks, which at its peak will produce 500,000 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) a year - more than double Germany's BEV production in 2020.

