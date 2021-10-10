.
China’s policy of curbing tech monopolies to continue, says Central Bank governor

People are seen at a booth of Tencent at an exhibition during China Internet Conference in Beijing, China, on July 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

China will continue to curb monopolistic behaviors of internet platform companies and strengthen the protection of consumer privacy and data security, central bank governor Yi Gang said.

The central bank will work with anti-monopoly authorities to prevent firms from abusing dominant market positions and actively deal with new monopoly problems, Yi said at a meeting of the Bank for International Settlements on Thursday.

China will implement regulations that require platform companies engaged in financial business to establish financial holding companies, according to Yi’s speech published on the central bank’s website.

China has launched a regulatory crackdown on a broad range of industries, leaving startups and decades-old firms alike operating in a new, uncertain environment.

Read more: Unleashing reforms, Xi Jinping signals return to China’s socialist roots

