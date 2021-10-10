China’s policy of curbing tech monopolies to continue, says Central Bank governor
China will continue to curb monopolistic behaviors of internet platform companies and strengthen the protection of consumer privacy and data security, central bank governor Yi Gang said.
The central bank will work with anti-monopoly authorities to prevent firms from abusing dominant market positions and actively deal with new monopoly problems, Yi said at a meeting of the Bank for International Settlements on Thursday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
China will implement regulations that require platform companies engaged in financial business to establish financial holding companies, according to Yi’s speech published on the central bank’s website.
China has launched a regulatory crackdown on a broad range of industries, leaving startups and decades-old firms alike operating in a new, uncertain environment.
Read more: Unleashing reforms, Xi Jinping signals return to China’s socialist roots
- In virtual talks, China presses US to cancel tariffs in test of bilateral engagement
- China to add cryptocurrency mining to ‘negative list’ of industries
- China property sector default woes deepen as Evergrande faces mega debt
- China welcomes Huawei executive home, silent on freed Canadians
- Explainer: What’s new in China’s intensified crackdown on cryptocurrencies?
- Bitcoin slips after China central bank declares cryptocurrencies illegal
- Tesla increases price of its Model Y Performance car in China
- Unleashing reforms, Xi Jinping signals return to China’s socialist roots
- Top China chipmaker SMIC to invest $8.9 bln in Shanghai plant
- China to set up Beijing stock exchange: Xi