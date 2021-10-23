.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia to start electric-vehicle push in Riyadh: Official

  • Font
An aerial view shows King Abdullah Finance City and the northern ring road which remains empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr feast marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (AFP)
An aerial view shows King Abdullah Finance City and the northern ring road which remains empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr feast marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia to start electric-vehicle push in Riyadh: Official

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia said that at least 30 percent of cars in its capital would be electric by 2030, as the world’s biggest oil exporters seeks to reduce planet-warming emissions.

The target, announced on Saturday at the start of a Saudi climate conference, is part of a plan to halve carbon emissions in the city of 8 million people over the next nine years, said Fahd Al-Rasheed, president of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The same day, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged to eliminate planet-warming emissions within the country’s borders by 2060.

The goal to boost EVs in Riyadh comes as more countries attempt to reduce or phase-out internal combustion engines run on gasoline and petrol. China aims for 25 percent of new vehicles to be electric by 2025. The UK plans to end sales of new fossil-fuel vehicles by 2030.

“We want to make sure that we reduce our carbon footprint, and that’s the best way to do it,” Al-Rasheed said in an interview with Bloomberg.

It’s unclear if the rest of Saudi Arabia will follow Riyadh’s lead or if the city eventually wants to make EV vehicles mandatory.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has been investing in EVs for several years, including in Tesla rival Lucid Motors Inc.

California-based Lucid is in talks with the fund to build an EV factory in the kingdom, according to people familiar with the matter. Australia’s EV Metals Group Plc recently announced a project to invest $3 billion in Saudi Arabia to process minerals used in EV batteries.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia able to produce, integrate new forms of energy: Prince Abdulaziz

Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060: Crown Prince

Saudi Aramco aims to achieve net-zero emissions from operations by 2050: CEO

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day
Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families
Top Content
Dubai eye, world’s tallest observation wheel, opens with lavish firework show Dubai eye, world’s tallest observation wheel, opens with lavish firework show
US hypersonic test rocket launch fails amid accounts of China’s success: Report US hypersonic test rocket launch fails amid accounts of China’s success: Report
Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control
Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060: Crown Prince
Lebanon's Hezbollah warns Israel against drilling in disputed maritime border area Lebanon's Hezbollah warns Israel against drilling in disputed maritime border area
Alec Baldwin says ‘heartbroken’ over fatal film set shooting Alec Baldwin says ‘heartbroken’ over fatal film set shooting
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More