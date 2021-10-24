.
Saudi Arabia wants to be top supplier of hydrogen: Prince Abdulaziz

Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, speaks during the fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 27, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, speaks during the fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 27, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Saudi Arabia wants to be top supplier of hydrogen: Prince Abdulaziz

Reuters

Saudi Arabia wants to be the biggest supplier of hydrogen, the country’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said on Sunday.

The Kingdom also plans to manufacture electric cars, the minister added.

Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry is building an artificial intelligence (AI) team with a multi-billion riyal budget, Yehia Khoja, an adviser at the ministry, said on Sunday at the Youth Green Summit.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060: Crown Prince

Saudi’s Middle East Green Initiative Summit to welcome 20 regional heads of state

‘Dangerously narrow’ window for green recovery: Prince Charles at Saudi forum

