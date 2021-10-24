Saudi Arabia wants to be top supplier of hydrogen: Prince Abdulaziz

Saudi Arabia wants to be the biggest supplier of hydrogen, the country’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said on Sunday.

The Kingdom also plans to manufacture electric cars, the minister added.

Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry is building an artificial intelligence (AI) team with a multi-billion riyal budget, Yehia Khoja, an adviser at the ministry, said on Sunday at the Youth Green Summit.

