Saudi’s NEOM Tech & Holding Company, Oracle to set up hyperscale data center: FII

NEOM Tech & Holding Company has announced technology firm Oracle as the first tenant of its hyperscale data center at Saudi Arabia’s futuristic mega-city NEOM, at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event on Wednesday.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) will be hosted at the data center, providing a high-performing, resilient foundation for cloud services.

Oracle’s dual-region cloud strategy enables customers to deploy resilient applications in multiple geographically separated locations within a country – without having sensitive data leave the country.

“Saudi Arabia is fast emerging as a global technology hub and NEOM Tech & Digital Hold Co.’s partnerships with Oracle and EzdiTek will enable us to build the foundations required to deliver on our full potential,” said Abdullah al-Swaha, Minister for Communications and information Technology and Chairman of the NEOM Tech & Digital Hold Co. Board of Directors.

“The data center will not only attract global businesses by creating a powerful platform for knowledge exchange, but it will also empower innovators to pilot their ideas at scale inside the Kingdom.”

“Today’s announcement means the realization of technology that will serve the ambitions of the public and private sector across the region and far beyond, positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the industry,” added al-Swaha.

NEOM Tech & Digital Hold Co. (via its affiliates, NEOM Company) also announced a USD 0.5bn joint venture with EzdiTek (via its affiliate, FAS Energy Trading Co, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Fawaz Alhokair Group) to power the creation and operation of the data center. EzdiTek will partner with global engineering and architectural firms RED and Gensler.

“The data center is the first step in our overall Cognitive Connectivity Hub strategy and combines levels of compute and connectivity that will be unrivalled in the region,” said Fabio Fontana, Executive Director of NEOMhttps://english.alarabiya.net/News/gulf/2021/10/27/Saudi-s-NEOM-will-have-a-digital-twin-in-the-metaverse-FII Tech & Digital Hold Co. Cloud Park.

The data center, 51 percent owned by NEOM Tech & Digital Hold Co. and 49 percent by EzdiTek, will be designed to meet the highest security standards in the industry and serve MENA, parts of Sub-Saharan Africa, and eventually Europe.

The data center is strategically located at the nexus of terrestrial and sub-sea cable cables, enabling it to provide customers with fast and reliable connectivity.

The new agreement follows the successful launch of the Oracle Cloud Saudi Arabia West Region in Jeddah in February 2020 and supports Oracle’s commitment to open two dedicated cloud regions in the Kingdom.

