Elon Musk asks Twitter followers if he should sell 10 pct of his Tesla stock

  • Font
In this file photo taken on March 09, 2020 Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked on Saturday his 62.5 million Twitter followers in a poll whether or not to sell 10 percent of his stock in Tesla.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10 percent of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?” Musk wrote on Twitter.

He promised to “abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes.”

Musk’s poll comes after the US Congress proposed taxing billionaires to help fund President Joe Biden’s climate and social spending agenda.

Musk is one of the richest people in the world, ranked first in Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index with a net worth of $338 billion. Tesla has reached a market value of $1 trillion at the end of last month.

“Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” Musk said.

In less than an hour after posting, Musk’s poll garnered almost 568,000 responses.

