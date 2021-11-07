Elon Musk asks Twitter followers if he should sell 10 pct of his Tesla stock

Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked on Saturday his 62.5 million Twitter followers in a poll whether or not to sell 10 percent of his stock in Tesla.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10 percent of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

He promised to “abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.



Do you support this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

Musk’s poll comes after the US Congress proposed taxing billionaires to help fund President Joe Biden’s climate and social spending agenda.

Musk is one of the richest people in the world, ranked first in Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index with a net worth of $338 billion. Tesla has reached a market value of $1 trillion at the end of last month.

“Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” Musk said.

In less than an hour after posting, Musk’s poll garnered almost 568,000 responses.

Read more:

Elon Musk could become the world's first trillionaire thanks to SpaceX

Elon Musk says will sell Tesla stock to solve world hunger, wants proof from UN first