Apple to sell spare parts to consumers to repair iPhones, Macs from early next year

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds an iPhone 12 in a new purple finish, in this still image from the keynote video of a special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US, on April 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Apple Inc on Wednesday said it will for the first time start selling spare parts and tools to the general public to perform their own repairs on some iPhones and Mac computers.

The self-service repair program comes after years of pressure from consumer groups have resulted in Apple providing greater access to repair manuals and genuine parts.

In 2019, Apple started a program where independent repair shops can buy its parts, tools, and manuals. Apple said there are now 2,800 independent shops in its program in addition to its 5,000 directly authorized repair providers.

Under the self-service program, Apple customers will be able to buy those parts directly to perform their own repairs after reading a manual. Apple said the online store will start with about 200 parts and tools aimed at fixing the most common issues with displays, batteries, and cameras on iPhone 12 and 13 models.

The program will eventually extend to Mac computers that use Apple’s M1 chip and later to less common repairs. Customers will be offered the same pricing on parts and tools as independent repair shops and will be able to return their used parts to Apple after completing a repair to receive a discount.

Apple said the program will begin early next year in the United States and expand to more countries later in the year.

