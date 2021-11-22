.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ericsson to acquire US cloud operator Vonage for $6.2 billion

  • Font
Ericsson logo is seen at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
Ericsson logo is seen at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

Ericsson to acquire US cloud operator Vonage for $6.2 billion

AFP, Stockholm

Published: Updated:

Ericsson said Monday it was acquiring US cloud-based communications provider Vonage, in the Swedish company’s biggest acquisition in recent memory as it widens its operations beyond its traditional telecommunications equipment business.

The 6.2 billion (5.5 billion euros) deal is part of Ericsson’s strategy to expand its presence in wireless enterprise and broaden its global offerings, the company said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The offer was unanimously approved by Vonage’s board of directors, it said.

Ericsson is among the world’s biggest telecom equipment makers, battling China’s Huawei and Finland’s Nokia in fields such as 5G networks.

At 21 dollars per share, the offer represents a 28-percent premium over Vonage’s closing price on the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock exchange on Friday.

Founded in 2001, Vonage offers IP voice telephony and has in recent years developed a cloud-based communications platform.

The company has 120,000 customers, allowing one million developers access to its API interface which accounts for 80 percent of its annual sales of $1.4 billion.

Read more:

Huawei recruits smartphone partners in attempt to sidestep US sanctions

Nokia first-quarter profit soars on buoyant sales of its new generation 5G technology

Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts, ousting Huawei from heart of EU

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
From Dubai to the world: UAE street artist gets global acclaim for large-scale murals From Dubai to the world: UAE street artist gets global acclaim for large-scale murals
Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department
Top Content
Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence
Taliban tell networks in Afghanistan to stop airing shows with women actors Taliban tell networks in Afghanistan to stop airing shows with women actors
Saudi air defenses destroy drone launched toward Najran airport Saudi air defenses destroy drone launched toward Najran airport
US defense secretary reaffirms commitment to withdraw US combat troops from Iraq US defense secretary reaffirms commitment to withdraw US combat troops from Iraq
At least five dead, over 40 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin Christmas parade At least five dead, over 40 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin Christmas parade
US encouraged by Sudan deal, warns against excessive force on protesters: Blinken US encouraged by Sudan deal, warns against excessive force on protesters: Blinken
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More