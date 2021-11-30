.
.
.
.
‘@Hack’ conference kicks off in Saudi Arabia as cyber security experts attend

A picture taken on March 16, 2021, shows a view of the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (AFP)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The “@Hack conference,” which is being held for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region, kicked off in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh this week with the participation of cybersecurity experts from around the world, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The conference, held within the activities of the Kingdon’s Riyadh Season, was organized by the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones, in partnership with BlackHat and the General Entertainment Authority.

SPA said the conference was held “to exchange expertise in cybersecurity and review the latest technology in facing challenges related to this field.”

The @Hack conference held activities to share knowledge and expertise and develop the cybersecurity sector, the press agency said.

@Hack hosted “elite global experts and trainers representing major international companies, where more than 250 international speakers and experts” who took part in the conference.

