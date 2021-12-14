Elon Musk sells another $906 million worth of Tesla shares

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the company that are worth $906 million, US securities filings showed on Monday.

He also exercised stock options to buy 2.13 million shares of Tesla, according to the filings.

The sale was conducted in order to pay for taxes on the exercise of stock options.

Musk has sold a total of nearly $13 billion worth of shares since early November when the world’s riches person polled Twitter users about offloading his stake in the electric carmaker.

He said on November 6 that he would sell 10 percent of his stake if Twitter users agreed.

He owned a combination of about 244 million shares through his trust and stock options, bringing his stake in Tesla to about 23 percent as of June 30.

It included 170 million shares held by his trust.

