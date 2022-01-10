.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Bitcoin slides below $40,000, lowest in three months

  • Font
An illustration of a bitcoin. (Unsplash)
An illustration of a bitcoin. (Unsplash)
Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin slides below $40,000, lowest in three months

Its recent decline meanwhile continues to drag down other cryptocurrencies.

AFP

Published: Updated:

Bitcoin slid below $40,000 on Monday, falling to its lowest level since the end of September as the world’s leading cryptocurrency showed no end to its volatility.

Bitcoin dropped to $39,663.18, down from a record high of above $66,000 in October.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

After taking a tumble Monday, it recovered some ground, rising to $41,198.

Its recent decline meanwhile continues to drag down other cryptocurrencies.

“The main culprit behind the slump in crypto prices is the Fed’s decision to withdraw massive liquidity, which has been pumped into markets since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic,” Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade, said.

Read more: Crypto currencies crime hit record $14 bln in 2021: Research

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Russia is causing a renewed crisis for all of Europe: Senior US diplomat Russia is causing a renewed crisis for all of Europe: Senior US diplomat
T-cells from common colds can provide protection against COVID-19: Study T-cells from common colds can provide protection against COVID-19: Study
Top Content
Cyprus scientists discover new ‘deltacron’ COVID-19 strain Cyprus scientists discover new ‘deltacron’ COVID-19 strain
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases approach pandemic peak Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases approach pandemic peak
Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire put out Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire put out
T-cells from common colds can provide protection against COVID-19: Study T-cells from common colds can provide protection against COVID-19: Study
Man says spotted whale in Dubai Harbour marina, shares video Man says spotted whale in Dubai Harbour marina, shares video
Kuwait to build new airport: Report Kuwait to build new airport: Report
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More