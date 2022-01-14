.
Dogecoin to be accepted as payment for Tesla merchandise: Elon Musk

In this file photo taken on March 09, 2020 Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on March 09, 2020 Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Dogecoin to be accepted as payment for Tesla merchandise: Elon Musk

Reuters

Tesla Inc merchandise can be bought using the digital currency dogecoin, the electric-car maker’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday.

Products such as the “Cyberwhistle” and “Cyberquad for Kids” could be bought using the cryptocurrency, according to the Tesla website.

