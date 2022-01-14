Dogecoin to be accepted as payment for Tesla merchandise: Elon Musk

Tesla Inc merchandise can be bought using the digital currency dogecoin, the electric-car maker’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday.

Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2022

Advertisement

Products such as the “Cyberwhistle” and “Cyberquad for Kids” could be bought using the cryptocurrency, according to the Tesla website.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Lucid to build Saudi Arabia electric vehicle factory by 2026: Chairman

Elon Musk clarifies he’s ‘almost done’ selling his Tesla stock

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather sued over promotion of crypto token

