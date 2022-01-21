.
Airbus cancels Qatar Airways order of 50 A321neo planes in row

This file photo taken on March 21, 2018 shows a logo at the Airbus A380 assembly site in Blagnac, southern France. (File photo: AFP)
AFP

Airbus has cancelled an order of 50 A321neo aircraft from Qatar Airways, the company said Friday, in an escalating dispute over Doha grounding the plane maker’s bigger A350.

“We confirm that we have terminated the contract for 50 A321s with Qatar Airways, in accordance with our rights,” an Airbus spokesman told AFP following a Bloomberg report on the decision.

