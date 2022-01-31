World’s ‘one-of-a-kind’ flying boat ‘THE JET’ set to launch in Dubai

A Switzerland based start-up has signed an agreement with a UAE based company to manufacture and operate ‘THE JET’ – the first clean-energy and hydrogen powered flying boat, the official WAM news agency reported on Sunday.



THE JET ZeroEmission, a Switzerland based start-up, signed the agreement with Zenith Marine Services LLC, a UAE based company and DWYN LLC.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The “one-of-a-kind-boat,” as described by THE JET, will be unveiled in Dubai.



The agreement highlights Dubai’s leadership position in attracting future industries as its investment opportunities have encouraged innovative companies to fulfil global ambitions.



‘THE JET’ features cutting-edge characteristics and technologies and is reportedly capable of flying in silence over waters at a cruising speed of 35-40 knots.



The boat has a capacity of over six passengers and is equipped with two fuel cells and an air conditioner as well as other clean-tech; environmentally friendly technologies that help reduce carbon emissions.



“We are pleased to make this announcement from Dubai, and be able to manufacture and launch ‘THE JET,’ which is going to be the world’s first boat to sail without noise, waves, or emissions and have the capability of flying 80 cm above the waters,” Alain Thébault, THE JET ZeroEmission founder, a 2009 world sailing speed record holder and electric Seabubbles prototypes inventor said.



“Dubai is an ideal destination for innovators and companies from around the world to develop their innovative projects and reach their desired success, which is why we have announced ‘THE JET,’ a project that I had the privilege of conceiving with the team. We look forward to meeting with those interested in this amazing flying boat at the 28th International Climate Summit (COP28) that will be hosted in the UAE,” he added.



The hydrogen-powered flying boat will be delivered to Dubai for a historic inaugural flight, during the next COP28 UAE preparatory meetings, which will be held in November 2023, according to WAM.



Developing the renewable energy sector has been among the UAE’s strategic priorities as it views it as mandatory to sustainability.



In 2015, Dubai launched the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to produce 75 percent of its energy requirements from clean sources by 2050.



Read more:



ADNOC named most valuable Emirati brand amidst OPEC’s global energy optimism



UAE’s ENEC looking forward to becoming key player in hydrogen production: CEO



UAE, Jordan, and Israel sign key pact to mitigate climate change

Advertisement