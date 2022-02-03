Crypto platform Wormhole hit by $320 mln hack, sector’s fourth-largest on record
Hackers have stolen cryptocurrency worth more than $320 million from a decentralized finance platform, the fourth-largest crypto heist on record and the latest to shake the fast-growing DeFi sector.
Wormhole, a site that allows the transfer of information from one crypto network to another, said on Twitter on Wednesday that it was “exploited” for 120,000 units of a version of the second-largest cryptocurrency, ether.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Wormhole did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
London-based blockchain analysis firm Elliptic said that attackers were able to fraudulently create the wETH tokens, almost 94,000 of which were later transferred to the ethereum blockchain, which powers transactions for ether.
Wormhole said in another tweet early on Thursday that it had fixed the vulnerability in its system but was still working to get the network back up.
So-called DeFi platforms allow users to lend, borrow and save -- usually in cryptocurrencies -- while bypassing traditional gatekeepers of finance such as banks.
Cash has poured into DeFi sites, mirroring the explosion of interest in cryptocurrencies as a whole. Many investors, facing historically low or sub-zero interest rates, are drawn to DeFi by the promise of high returns on savings.
Yet with their breakneck growth, DeFi platforms have emerged as a major hacking risk, with bugs in code and design flaws allowing criminals to target DeFi sites and deep pools of liquidity, and also to launder the proceeds of crime, while leaving few traces.
Fraud and theft at DeFi platforms surpassed $10 billion last year, research showed on Thursday, laying bare the risks in the fast-growing but mostly unregulated area of cryptocurrencies.
In August, hackers behind likely the biggest ever digital coin heist returned nearly all of the $610 million-plus they stole from the DeFi site Poly Network.
Hacks have long plagued crypto platforms. In 2018, digital tokens worth some $530 million were stolen from Tokyo-based platform Coincheck.
Mt. Gox, another Japanese exchange, collapsed in 2014 after hackers stole half a billion dollars of crypto.
Read more:
Crypto currencies crime hit record $14 bln in 2021: Research
Crypto, digital payments among top 2022 trends for GCC financial services sector
India to launch state-backed ‘digital rupee,’ tax cryptocurrency up to 30 pct
-
Crypto, digital payments among top 2022 trends for GCC financial services sectorGlobal management consultancy Oliver Wyman predicts that some of the top trends that are set to shape the Middle East’s financial services sector ... Banking & Finance
-
India to launch state-backed ‘digital rupee,’ tax cryptocurrency up to 30 pctIndia will introduce a state-backed “digital rupee” and impose a 30 percent tax on profits from virtual currencies, the government announced ... Economy
-
North Korean hackers stole $400 mln in cryptocurrency in 2021: ChainalysisNorth Korean hackers stole around $400 million worth of cryptocurrency through cyberattacks on digital currency outlets last year, blockchain data ... World News
-
Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather sued over promotion of crypto tokenReality TV star Kim Kardashian and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. are facing a lawsuit alleging the celebrities misled investors in their ... World News
-
Bitcoin network power slumps as Kazakhstan crackdown hits crypto minersThe global computing power of the bitcoin network has dropped sharply as the shutdown this week of Kazakhstan’s internet during a deadly uprising hit ... Technology
-
Crypto exchange Binance signs agreement with Dubai World Trade CentreCryptocurrency exchange Binance on Tuesday said it has signed a cooperation agreement with Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA), which is ... Economy
-
Crypto currencies crime hit record $14 bln in 2021: ResearchCrime involving cryptocurrencies hit an all-time high of $14 billion last year, blockchain researcher Chainalysis said on Thursday, a record that ... Technology