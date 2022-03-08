Facebook’s Meta opens new headquarter in Dubai Internet City

Tech giant Meta has announced the opening of its new regional headquarters in Dubai Internet City in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai Media Office (DMO) announced in a tweet on Tuesday.

From its new Dubai office, Meta will serve the Middle East and North Africa region, supporting three billion users worldwide.

The launch of the new headquarters was inaugurated by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and the opening event was attended by Meta’s Chief Operating Officer and celebrity philanthropist Sheryl Sandberg.

“Today, I attended the opening of @Meta’s regional headquarters in @DIC_Community. Dubai continues to consolidate its partnerships with global technology players as part of its ambitious vision to shape the future,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a tweet. “From its new base in Dubai, @Meta will serve its markets in the Middle East and North Africa region and support 3 billion users of its platforms worldwide.”

“This new office is a testament to the work we’ve done so far. It’s an embodiment of our presence in the region,” Fares Akkad, Regional Director, MENA said in an interview with Dubai Media Office.

Established in the year 2000, Dubai Internet City is the MENA region’s leading technology hub which is comprised of 1,600 business partners and over 24,000 professionals.

