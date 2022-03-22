.
Bitcoin climbs to highest in almost three weeks, pulls up smaller digital coins

Russian rouble banknotes and representations of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS
Cryptocurrencies

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Bitcoin climbed on Tuesday to its highest in almost three weeks, adding to its gains since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pulling up smaller digital coins such as ether.

Bitcoin climbed as much as 5.6 percent to $43,337, its highest since March 3, and was last up 3.6 percent. Ether, the second largest digital coin, climbed as much as 5.4 percent to its highest since February 17.

The original cryptocurrency has added more than 26 percent since its intra-day low of $34,324 on February 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine. Its recovery has mirrored gains for stocks, albeit it to a stronger degree.

Analysts said there was no specific news catalysts for the gains, citing tentative appetite for riskier assets that buoyed European stock indexes on Tuesday.

