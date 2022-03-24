.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Malaysia minister rules out adopting cryptocurrency as legal tender

  • Font
Bitcoin cryptocurrency representation is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken on September 24, 2021. (Reuters)
Bitcoin cryptocurrency representation is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration. (Reuters)
Cryptocurrencies

Malaysia minister rules out adopting cryptocurrency as legal tender

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Malaysia has no intention of recognizing cryptocurrencies as legal tender, Deputy Finance Minister said in parliament on Thursday.

“Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are not suitable for use as a payment instrument due to various limitations, which include price swings and exposure to cyber threats,” Mohd Shahar Abdullah said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

His comments come days after a minister in the Southeast Asian nation urged the government to legalize cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin as a way to build youth participation in the crypto space.

“The growing technology and payment landscape have prompted the Bank Negara Malaysia to actively assess the potential of banks’ digital currency central or the central bank’s digital currency (CBDC),” Mohd Shahar said.

Read more:

Warning against cryptocurrency, India central bank chief says tulips have more value

Dubai firm Cypher Capital says launches $100 mln digital asset fund

Bitcoin climbs to highest in almost three weeks, pulls up smaller digital coins

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More