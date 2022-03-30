Dubai’s new virtual asset regulator brings UAE crypto firm BitOasis under its wing
BitOasis, a Middle East-focused crypto exchange based in the United Arab Emirates, has received provisional approval from Dubai’s new crypto regulator, as the UAE pushes to become a center for the virtual asset sector.
Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates and the region’s trade hub, this month issued its first law governing digital assets and formed the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) to oversee the sector.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Dubai this month granted virtual asset licenses to Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and FTX Europe, which will set up a regional headquarters in the city. Global exchanges Bybit and Crypto.com this week said they are also establishing operations there.
BitOasis, which was founded in Dubai in 2015 and serves English and Arabic speaking customers in the Gulf and Middle East, will continue operations in Dubai while it applies for a full VARA license, the company said.
Prior to coming under VARA, BitOasis had been registered with the central bank and was reporting on anti-money laundering issues to the bank’s financial intelligence unit, the company said.
The UAE has been pushing to develop the virtual asset sector and regulation to attract new forms of business as regional economic competition heats up.
Internationally, regulators worry about how a meltdown in cryptoassets -- markets which are highly volatile and still opaque -- would feed into the wider financial sector and there is a global push to regulate the sector.
Read more: Dubai World Trade center to regulate virtual, encrypted assets
-
Dubai passes first law governing virtual assets: Sheikh MohammedDubai adopted its first law governing virtual assets, its ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Wednesday on his Twitter account.Dubai ... Gulf
-
Dubai World Trade center to regulate virtual, encrypted assetsThe Dubai World Trade Center will regulate virtual and encrypted assets, products, digital exchanges, and operators in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ... Economy
-
UAE crypto push sees Bybit, Crypto.com announce Dubai officesCrypto exchange Bybit on Monday said it will open its global headquarters in Dubai and crypto platform Crypto.com said it would establish a regional ... Banking & Finance
-
Crypto.com signs on as FIFA sponsor, deepening push into sports sectorFifa has added Crypto.com as one of the sponsors for this year’s soccer world cup in Qatar, the latest step in the cryptocurrency exchange’s ... Sports
-
Crypto holders now able to participate in Emirates Draw for $27.2 millionHolders of cryptocurrency from around the world will now be able to participate in Emirates Draw, which offers a grand prize of approximately $27.2 ... Banking & Finance