US safety agency opens probe into electric vehicle batteries
US safety regulators have opened an investigation into electric and hybrid vehicle batteries after seven automakers issued recalls due to possible defects that could cause fires or stalling.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers more than 138,000 vehicles with batteries made by LG Energy Solution of South Korea.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Stellantis and Volkswagen have issued recalls since February of 2020, most due to internal battery failures that can increase the risk of fires.
The agency says it will write to LG and other companies that might have bought similar batteries to make sure recalls are being done when needed.
A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from LG Energy Solution.
Read more: Global carmakers now target $515 billion for EVs, batteries
-
Tesla dodges nickel crisis with secret deal to secure supplies for EV batteriesThe invasion of Ukraine has added to agita among electric-vehicle makers over the supply of nickel, a critical ingredient in EV batteries, since ... Technology
-
Batteries are key to storing the potential of renewable energyThe way we produce and supply electricity is changing. Driven by a critical need to reduce the world’s carbon footprint, electricity generated by ... Opinion
-
Global carmakers now target $515 billion for EVs, batteriesGlobal automakers are planning to spend more than half a trillion dollars on electric vehicles and batteries through 2030, according to a Reuters ... Technology
-
World Bank bets big on batteries for solar energy boostSolar energy could be a huge source of power in Africa, but its potential has been stymied by storage batteries that are too expensive and inadequate ... Technology