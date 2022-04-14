Germany may end plug-in hybrid car subsidies by 2023, electric by 2025
Germany’s economy ministry wants to terminate subsidies for plug-in hybrid cars next year while continuing support for buyers of electric cars for a few more years at a decremental annual pace, sources at the ministry run by the ecologist Greens said on Thursday.
The government premium for electric car buyers will fall from 6,000 euros ($6,545) to 4,000 euros next year and 3,000 euros in 2024. It plans to end electric car subsidies by 2025.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Greens have said ending hybrid subsidies would free up funds for expanding solar, wind and hydrogen power.
Exploding energy prices, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and pressure to ban all energy imports from Russia, have
added urgency to the government’s plan to double the share of renewable energy in Germany to 80 percent by 2030.
The VDA auto industry lobby group has criticized the plan to wind down the subsidies, saying it could derail the government’s target of having 15 million electric cars on the road by 2030.
The plan has also been criticized by the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), who like the Greens are junior coalition partners in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government led by his Social Democrats (SPD).
Read more: Tesla hands over first Model Ys as $5.5 bln German gigafactory finally goes live
-
Honda to spend $40 billion on EV push, plans 30 modelsHonda Motor Co. plans to spend 5 trillion yen ($40 billion) on its push into electric vehicles over the next decade, as the Japanese automaker with ... Technology
-
Porsche to produce high-performance battery cells for electric sport cars in GermanyPorsche AG will develop and produce battery cells for electric sports cars in a new joint venture with a German lithium-ion specialist, taking a hands ... Technology
-
Ford says it will invest $1bln to convert Germany plant to build electric vehiclesFord says it will spend $1 billion to modernize its Cologne, Germany, manufacturing center, converting it into a European electric vehicle factory.For ... Energy
-
Merkel wants Germany to have 1 mln electric car charging points by 2030Germany should have one million charging stations for electric cars by 2030, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a video message on Sunday, ahead of ... Variety
-
Tesla hands over first Model Ys as $5.5 bln German gigafactory finally goes liveTesla will on Tuesday hand the first Model Y cars made at its 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) Gruenheide plant to clients, launching its first European ... Technology