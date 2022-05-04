Bitcoin tests $39,000 in push toward high end of trading range this year
Bitcoin fluctuated near $39,000, testing the high end of the range that the largest cryptocurrency has traded in for much of this year.
Crypto assets, just like other riskier areas of the market, have all been weighed down as the Federal Reserve and other global central banks raise interest rates to fight red-hot inflation. In this environment, Bitcoin hasn’t been able to break out in any meaningful way beyond the highs it came into the year with.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Bitcoin rose as much as 3.4 percent to $39,055 in early New York trading. The digital currency swung within a 5 percent band for the previous seven trading sessions in a prolonged calm not seen since January 19.
Bitcoin continued to mirror US equity futures, which rose slightly as investors braced for the biggest Fed interest rate-hike since 2000 and awaited more clues on how aggressively it will tackle inflation.
Meanwhile, data from CoinGecko shows that the price of ApeCoin, the native crypto token of Yuga Labs’ APE ecosystem, rallied 17 percent intraday on Wednesday after Elon Musk changed his Twitter display picture to that of a collage of Bored Apes.
Yuga Labs, creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection of NFTs, had recently auctioned virtual land on ‘Otherside,’ its metaverse project. The sale raised netted Yuga $320 million but also led to huge congestion and high transaction fee on the Ethereum network over the past weekend.
The token price of ApeCoin fell from its Sunday highs of $22 to $14.50 per token on Wednesday before jumping to $17.16 after the Tesla CEO changed his profile picture.
Read more: Dubai’s cryptocurrency regulator establishes metaverse headquarters
-
Bored Ape metaverse frenzy raises millions, disrupts EthereumYuga Labs, the creator of the popular Bored Apes Yacht Club collection of NFTs, shepherded a sale of virtual land related to its highly anticipated ... World News
-
Dubai’s cryptocurrency regulator establishes metaverse headquartersDubai’s new cryptocurrency regulator has established a virtual headquarters in The Sandbox metaverse platform, the company’s cofounder told Al Arabiya ... Gulf
-
HSBC launches portfolio on metaverse for Asian clientsHSBC Holdings Plc has launched a fund for metaverse opportunities for its private banking clients in Hong Kong and Singapore, as the UK lender wades ... Banking & Finance
-
‘Supercharge the metaverse’: Bybit talks Art Dubai Digital debut, GCC market for NFTsArt Dubai 2022 featured the debut of Art Dubai Digital, a section dedicated to digital art, crypto and NFTs (non-fungible token), a branch of art ... Art and culture
-
Facebook’s Metaverse vision questioned by gaming veteran Fils-AimeMark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms Inc. is among the most vocal proponents of the future of the metaverse, but one gaming industry veteran is ... Life
-
YouTube floats ideas of verifying NFTs, gaming in metaverse in 2022YouTube on Thursday elaborated on its blockchain and metaverse plans for 2022, saying it could harness the emerging technologies to cut fraud in the ... World News