.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public again later: Report

  • Font
Elon Musk’s Twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken on April 15, 2022. (Reuters)
Elon Musk’s Twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken on April 15, 2022. (Reuters)

Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public again later: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public again in as little as three years of buying the social media company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Musk has told potential investors he plans to stage an initial public offering to return Twitter to public markets, the report said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Musk could not be reached for comment.

Reuters reported earlier this week that Musk is in talks with large investment firms and high net-worth individuals about taking on more financing for his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter and tying up less of his wealth in the deal.

Read more: Musk told banks he will rein in Twitter pay, make money from tweets: Sources

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More