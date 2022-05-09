White House unveils pact with major internet companies to reduce prices
President Joe Biden’s administration has secured commitments from 20 internet providers including Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to cut prices or increase internet speeds for millions of US families, administration officials said.
Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will unveil the agreements on Monday at a ceremony with executives from companies that provide internet services.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The commitments are part of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which is an aspect of the infrastructure law passed with support from Republicans and Democrats last year. It helps eligible American families reduce their internet bills by as much as $30 a year, the White House said.
With the new commitments, tens of millions of households that are eligible for the ACP will receive internet service free of charge, it said.
Households with low incomes can qualify for the program. Receiving federal assistance through other programs, such as
food subsidies or the Medicaid low-income health insurance programs, also makes a household eligible.
A senior administration official told reporters on a conference call that the companies had made the commitments voluntarily.
Read more: Amid rise in authoritarianism, US joins with 55 countries to promote free internet
-
Russia reroutes internet traffic in occupied Ukraine to its infrastructureRussia has rerouted internet traffic in the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson through Russian communications infrastructure, the internet service ... World News
-
Amid rise in authoritarianism, US joins with 55 countries to promote free internetAmid a rise in authoritarian governments such as Russia cracking down on access to digital information, the United States on Thursday will join with ... Technology
-
Excessive internet usage leads to high stress, adverse mental health in teens: StudyOur dependence on the internet for everyday things is increasing, and so are the negative consequences, according to research.A new study conducted by ... Healthy Living
-
Musk’s SpaceX working to restore Tonga’s internet: Fiji officialElon Musk’s satellite internet venture is helping to restore connectivity to the Pacific Island nation of Tonga, according to an official in Fiji ... World News
-
EU to cut VAT to pave way for cheaper internet, bicycles, solar panelsEuropean Union finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to change EU rules so that they can cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) on goods and services linked to ... Economy
-
Southeast Asia’s booming internet economy to surge to $363 bln by 2025Southeast Asia’s booming internet economy is set to double to $363 billion by 2025, eclipsing the previous forecast of $300 billion, research from ... Technology