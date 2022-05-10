Eros Investments partners with Dubai’s digital asset regulator to launch start-ups
Eros Investments, run by India’s Lulla family, plans to develop Web 3.0 and blockchain businesses out of Dubai as part of a partnership deal to operate under Dubai’s new virtual assets regulator, the company said on Tuesday.
The deal is part of a push by the United Arab Emirates to become a global hub for the virtual asset sector and broaden its economy.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates and the region’s trade hub, in March formed the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) to oversee the industry and is starting to bring companies such as cryptocurrency giant Binance under its purview.
Eros Investments, a media, sports, blockchain, digital commerce and gaming venture, wants to develop Web 3.0 and blockchain businesses from the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA). It plans an accelerator fund to support more than 100 start-ups by 2025, which will be regulated by VARA.
It aims to operate a regulated and decentralized distributed ledger technology platform for the global media, art, and entertainment industry from Dubai.
“Eros is in advanced stages of readiness to launch a revolutionary multi-verse experience that bridges the physical and virtual world,” said Kishore Lulla, Chairman of Eros Investments, an investment company run by India’s Lulla family known for founding Indian film and media company Eros.
VARA last week said it had set up a virtual headquarters within the metaverse, the world’s first regulator to do so.
Read more:
UAE’s new Virtual Assets Law: How does it work, what will it mean for businesses?
Dubai’s cryptocurrency regulator establishes metaverse headquarters
-
UAE regulator SCA works on financial crime regulation for virtual assetsThe United Arab Emirates’ Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) on Tuesday said it was closer to issuing virtual asset investment regulation, and ... Technology
-
Dubai’s new virtual asset regulator brings UAE crypto firm BitOasis under its wingBitOasis, a Middle East-focused crypto exchange based in the United Arab Emirates, has received provisional approval from Dubai’s new crypto regulator ... Technology
-
Dubai passes first law governing virtual assets: Sheikh MohammedDubai adopted its first law governing virtual assets, its ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Wednesday on his Twitter account.Dubai ... Gulf
-
Dubai grants crypto exchange Binance a virtual asset license for regional operationsThe world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been granted a license to conduct some operations in Dubai, the company said on Wednesday, ... Technology
-
Dubai’s cryptocurrency regulator establishes metaverse headquartersDubai’s new cryptocurrency regulator has established a virtual headquarters in The Sandbox metaverse platform, the company’s cofounder told Al Arabiya ... Gulf