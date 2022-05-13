Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold

Elon Musk said on Friday his $44-billion acquisition of Twitter Inc was temporarily on hold, citing pending details on spam and fake accounts.

“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” he said in a tweet.

Shares of the social media company fell 17% in premarket trading.

