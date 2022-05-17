United Airlines says regulators approved return of Boeing 777s

US air safety regulators have cleared United Airlines to resume service on more than 50 Boeing 777 planes that were grounded over engine issues, a United executive said Tuesday.
The news – confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration – comes as United and other airlines prepare for a heavy summer travel season.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The jets have been grounded since February 2021, when a United Airlines plane scattered debris over suburban Denver after an engine failure. The jet landed safely, but the FAA issued an emergency order requiring inspection of the engines made by Pratt & Whitney.
On Monday night, the FAA “issued final paperwork” on United’s fleet of 52 Boeing 777 aircraft, accounting for about 10 percent of the carrier’s capacity, said Andrew Nocella, chief commercial officer at United.
“It’s a pretty significant step up change in our capacity,” Nocella said at a Bank of America investor conference.
He said he expects the first 777s to be restored to the flight schedule starting May 26 with most of the planes back in service by July.
In an email to AFP, the FAA said it “approved the service bulletins” to make “necessary changes” to the planes.
United shares jumped 6.8 percent to $46.50 shortly after midday.
-
Emirates says its Boeing 787 deliveries delayed by at least a yearEmirates’ chief operating officer said on Wednesday that deliveries of Boeing 787 Dreamliners it has ordered are delayed by at least a year until 2024 ... Technology
-
Boeing reports $1.2 bln loss on 777X plane delay, Russia costsBoeing reported a $1.2 billion first-quarter loss Wednesday, hit by a series of new one-time costs on its Russia business, the Air Force One ... Aviation & Transport
-
China’s rival to Boeing, Airbus narrowbody completes test flightA Chinese rival to Boeing Co.’s 737 Max and Airbus SE’s A320neo narrowbody aircraft completed its first pre-delivery test flight, according to a CCTV ... World News
-
Saudi Arabia’s SAMI announces joint venture with BoeingSaudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) has announced a preliminary agreement with Boeing to enter into a Saudi Arabia-focused joint venture, SAMI ... Gulf