China deepens policy support for tech sector as coronavirus limits options
Communist Party leaders have doubled down on support to China’s tech sector in a rare meeting with executives, as Beijing changes its tack towards an industry it had suppressed until a virus rebound.
China -- the last major global economy sticking to a rigid zero-Covid policy -- is contending with an economic slump due to prolonged virus lockdowns which have constricted supply chains, quelled demand and stalled manufacturing.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
That appears to have motivated a softer approach towards the vast, money-spinning tech sector, after an 18-month crackdown driven by fears its massive internet companies control too much data and expanded too quickly.
The Chinese public’s ubiquitous use of apps that streamline payments with everyday needs, from transport and shopping, have contributed to China’s booming so-called “platform economy” -- in which brisk commerce takes place over digital spaces controlled by tech giants.
Vice Premier Liu He and other Communist leaders addressed executives including Robin Li of Baidu -- universally used for its search engine and mapping service -- and Zhou Hongyi of internet security firm Qihoo 360, state media reported late Tuesday.
Liu offered support for “the sustainable and healthy development of the platform economy and the private economy,” according to state broadcaster CCTV.
He also vowed to “support digital firms listing in domestic and foreign capital markets,” CCTV reported.
Under the tech crackdown, overseas IPOs from Alibaba’s Ant Group and Didi Chuxing -- China’s Uber -- were summarily spiked, while millions of dollars of fines over anti-trust and data breaches were ladled out onto tech giants.
China’s economic data is increasingly pointing to the dismal fallout of Beijing’s zero-Covid policy.
On Monday, the country said retail sales and factory output had slumped to the lowest figures since the start of the pandemic while unemployment had edged back towards its February 2020 peak.
Chinese tech shares surged late April after officials pledged support for internet firms at a Politburo meeting.
Tech giants including Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu were marginally lower Wednesday morning, with e-commerce behemoth JD slumping over 4 percent after it recorded a 3 billion yuan ($444m) loss in first-quarter earnings.
Read more: Shanghai lets financial institutions resume work as COVID-19 curbs ease
-
Shanghai lets financial institutions resume work as COVID-19 curbs easeShanghai authorities have granted approval to 864 of the city’s financial institutions to resume work, three sources with direct knowledge of the ... Coronavirus
-
Tesla halts production at Shanghai plant due to supply issues: SourcesTesla Inc halted production at its Shanghai plant on Monday due to issues with supplies, two people familiar with the matter said.For the latest ... World News
-
Chaos at Apple supplier Quanta shows strains of Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdownQuanta Shanghai Manufacturing City would seem like an ideal site to implement China’s “closed-loop” management system to prevent the spread of ... Coronavirus
-
China says US tech blacklist moves violate Biden-Xi consensusChina has slammed the US decision to add dozens of its companies to a trade blacklist, saying the move violated an understanding between leaders of ... Technology
-
China fines tech giants Alibaba, Tencent over anti-monopoly violationsChinese tech giants including Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings were fined on Saturday for failing to report corporate acquisitions, adding to an ... Technology
-
Why are foreign tech companies pulling out of China?Yahoo Inc. is leaving the China market, suspending its services there as of Monday amid what it says is an “increasingly challenging” business and ... Technology
-
China’s policy of curbing tech monopolies to continue, says Central Bank governorChina will continue to curb monopolistic behaviors of internet platform companies and strengthen the protection of consumer privacy and data security, ... Technology