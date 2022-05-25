.
Apple’s iPhone development schedule delayed by China’s COVID-19 lockdowns: Report

Apple staff and customers, wearing facemasks to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus, are seen on the shop premises in Beijing on February 22, 2020. The US tech giant said in a statement February 18 its revenue for the current quarter would be below its forecasts, and that worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained because of the global virus outbreak, notably in China where Apple manufactures most of its devices.
Apple staff and customers, wearing facemasks to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus, are seen on the shop premises in Beijing. (File photo)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Apple Inc has told its suppliers to speed up iPhone development after China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns hampered schedule for at least one of the new phones, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.

Lockdowns due to China’s zero-COVID policy led iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp to suspend operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants last month.

Financial hub Shanghai remains largely paralyzed by a city-wide lockdown, which is now in its seventh week, while Beijing has ramped up quarantine efforts.

Apple last month forecast bigger problems as COVID-19 lockdowns snarled production and demand in China, with the war
in Ukraine adding to the iPhone maker’s woes.

In the worst-case scenario, Apple expects the manufacturing schedule and initial production volumes of the new phones to be
hurt, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Apple and its suppliers Foxconn and Pegatron did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

