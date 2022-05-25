Apple’s iPhone development schedule delayed by China’s COVID-19 lockdowns: Report
Apple Inc has told its suppliers to speed up iPhone development after China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns hampered schedule for at least one of the new phones, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.
Lockdowns due to China’s zero-COVID policy led iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp to suspend operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants last month.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Financial hub Shanghai remains largely paralyzed by a city-wide lockdown, which is now in its seventh week, while Beijing has ramped up quarantine efforts.
Apple last month forecast bigger problems as COVID-19 lockdowns snarled production and demand in China, with the war
in Ukraine adding to the iPhone maker’s woes.
In the worst-case scenario, Apple expects the manufacturing schedule and initial production volumes of the new phones to be
hurt, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Apple and its suppliers Foxconn and Pegatron did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.
Read more:
Final refrain for iPod as Apple stops production
Chaos at Apple supplier Quanta shows strains of Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown
Apple supplier Foxconn in talks to build factory in Saudi Arabia: Report
-
Final refrain for iPod as Apple stops productionApple on Tuesday put out word it is no longer making iPods, the trend-setting MP3 players that transformed how people get music and gave rise to the ... World News
-
Chaos at Apple supplier Quanta shows strains of Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdownQuanta Shanghai Manufacturing City would seem like an ideal site to implement China’s “closed-loop” management system to prevent the spread of ... Coronavirus
-
Russian users sue Apple after payment service pulled: LawyersA Russian law firm on Friday said it had filed a lawsuit against US tech giant Apple seeking 90 million rubles ($1.28 million) in damages for ... Technology
-
Apple faces EU antitrust fine over mobile payments technologyApple faces a possible hefty fine and may have to open its mobile payment system to competitors after EU antitrust regulators charged the iPhone maker ... Technology
-
Ukrainian tracking Russian troops through stolen Apple AirPods: ReportRussian troop deployment is being tracked by a Ukrainian resident through a pair of stolen Apple AirPods, UK publication the Times reported on ... World News
-
Apple explores new memory chip suppliers, including Chinese producersApple Inc. is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a ... Technology
-
Apple supplier Foxconn in talks to build factory in Saudi Arabia: ReportBesides Saudi Arabia, Foxconn is also talking with the UAE about potentially situating the project there, the report said. Technology