Apple to increase starting pay for workers in the US, amid tight labor supply
Apple Inc will raise the starting pay for its US employees, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday, as companies face a tight labor market and a surge in unionization efforts amid rising inflation.
The starting pay for the company’s US team members will rise to $22 per hour, or higher based upon the market, a 45 percent
jump from 2018 levels, Apple said in a statement to Reuters.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“This year as part of our annual performance review process, we’re increasing our overall compensation budget,” a company spokesperson said.
Apple has informed some workers their annual reviews would be advanced by three months and the new pay will take effect in early July, the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the changes in compensation, said.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for further details on the compensation changes.
Cupertino, California-based Apple is known for its reticent culture, but last year some current and former workers began criticizing the company’s working conditions online.
In April, workers at Apple’s Atlanta store filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company’s first US store to unionize amid a wave of labor activity at other major firms.
Google and Microsoft are among other tech companies that have revised performance reviews or adjusted pay this year as they fight to retain workers.
Read more: Apple’s iPhone development schedule delayed by China’s COVID-19 lockdowns: Report
-
Apple’s iPhone development schedule delayed by China’s COVID-19 lockdowns: ReportApple Inc has told its suppliers to speed up iPhone development after China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns hampered schedule for at least one of the new ... Technology
-
Final refrain for iPod as Apple stops productionApple on Tuesday put out word it is no longer making iPods, the trend-setting MP3 players that transformed how people get music and gave rise to the ... World News
-
Chaos at Apple supplier Quanta shows strains of Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdownQuanta Shanghai Manufacturing City would seem like an ideal site to implement China’s “closed-loop” management system to prevent the spread of ... Coronavirus
-
Apple faces EU antitrust fine over mobile payments technologyApple faces a possible hefty fine and may have to open its mobile payment system to competitors after EU antitrust regulators charged the iPhone maker ... Technology
-
Russian users sue Apple after payment service pulled: LawyersA Russian law firm on Friday said it had filed a lawsuit against US tech giant Apple seeking 90 million rubles ($1.28 million) in damages for ... Technology
-
Apple explores new memory chip suppliers, including Chinese producersApple Inc. is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a ... Technology
-
Trump’s new social media venture Truth Social app launches on Apple App StoreDonald Trump’s new social media venture, Truth Social, launched late on Sunday in Apple’s App Store, potentially marking the former president’s return ... Life
-
Apple closes in on $3 trillion market value, after stunning run over past decadeApple Inc’s market value hovered just shy of the $3 trillion mark on Monday, following a stunning run over the past decade that has turned it into the ... Technology