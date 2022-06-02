Nour al-Hassan’s ‘Tarjama’ translation service featured in Gartner report on AI

Abu Dhabi-based Tarjama translation service has been featured in a Gartner market guide for advanced AI-enabled translation services along with Google, Baidu, and TransPerfect.

With large advances in artificial intelligence across key sectors including driving, flying, and other automation industries, the latest Gartner report looked at AI in translation services.

“Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are enabling a broad range of new translation use cases and enhancing existing ones, enabling outcomes that were previously not possible due to cost or delays,” the report said.

Tarjama took a spot on the sheet featuring global translation services, and stood out for its expertise in Arabic and mastering the various dialects used by users of the language.

The report said that Tarjama is a “tech-enabled business, with an AI-powered platform that excels in Arabic, that can deliver high volume, high-quality content in a secure and customizable way that is appropriate to the culture of Arab states and consumers.”

The company manages translations at scale by “empowering human talents along the whole translation life cycle,” the report added.

According to the company website, Tarjama reported an extensive network of 35,000 “subject-matter experts” and “world-class” linguistic talents in over 20 countries.

The company, founded in 2008 by Nour al-Hassan, supports more than 450 language pairs.

The report also claimed that “the translation industry is in the midst of significant, decades long, disruption, driven by advances in AI.”

It featured 17 global translation service providers to identify and increase awareness on the market trend that is seeing a move toward AI-enabled translation.

