Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches roadshow series to attract global scaleups

Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has launched a new roadshow series to attract global scaleups to Dubai that can support the growth and development of the emirate’s digital economy.

The first of these roadshows, organized in collaboration with GITEX, took place in Ethiopia and Kenya where a delegation from the Chamber met with 20 promising African scaleups specializing in advanced technologies and digital business solutions, in the fields of fintech, health-tech, mobility and agricultural technology, and e-commerce.

During the roadshows, Faisal Al Shehhi, Manager of Digital Economy Acceleration at the Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy, took part in meetings in Addis Ababa and Nairobi that were joined by 60 participants and provided an opportunity for African entrepreneurs and businesspeople to learn more about the competitive advantages and growth opportunities offered to digital scaleups in Dubai, and the type of support that Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy can offer for the ones keen to enter the Dubai market.

For their part, the scaleups expressed their interest in Dubai as a hub to expand their global reach and test out cutting-edge business solutions. At the same time, the discussions offered an opportunity for them to pose their questions to the experts and seek guidance.

Khalid Al-Jarwan Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy, said that the roadshow is one of the new initiatives that have been adopted by the Chamber to elevate Dubai’s position as a global digital economy hub and make the emirate a preferred market for promising digital companies.

Aljarwan pointed out that attracting digital foreign investments is among the highest objectives of the roadshow, especially since the strategy of the Dubai Chamber for the Digital Economy focuses on attracting about 300 digital startup companies within two years. He noted that the first roadshow achieved their objectives of boosting interest in Dubai among African scaleup and said the series would continue with several events in India and Europe where the Chamber will connect with promising scaleups in those markets.

In March 2021, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the new structure for Dubai Chambers and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy – each of which have their own individual brands, strategies and specialized approach.

At the beginning of this year, the Board of Directors of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy approved its 2022-2024 strategy, which focuses on attracting global digital companies and specialized talent to Dubai, strengthening the emirate’s position as a leader in digital economy creating a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies.

