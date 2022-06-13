US lawmakers urge envoy to push for extension of WTO’s moratorium on digital trade
A bipartisan group of US lawmakers urged US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to push during World Trade Organization meetings this week for an extension of a moratorium on tariffs on digital trade that has been in place since 1998.
More than 100 trade ministers from the WTO’s 164 members are meeting in Geneva this week, but the 27-year-old trade body remains deeply challenged by crises ranging from Russia’s war in Ukraine to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed cautious optimism on Sunday that one or two global deals could be reached this week, but said there were still challenges to overcome.
Thirty-four US lawmakers, led by Democratic Representative Suzan DelBene and Republican Representative Darin LaHood, warned that one of the key issues at hand -- whether to renew a moratorium on tariffs on digital goods such as e-books, movies, and video games and digital services such as emails, texts, and software -- would have big consequences for the United States.
“Failing to renew the moratorium, as we have done for more than twenty years, would undermine the strength of the American economy, jobs, and innovation,” they told Tai in a letter dated on Friday that was viewed by Reuters.
DelBene told Reuters extending the ban on e-commerce tariffs should be “low-hanging fruit for the WTO.”
One senior USTR official expressed hope the moratorium could be extended, and said US officials had made clear to opponents they would also be harming developing countries.
In their letter, the lawmakers noted trade in digital goods and services had become increasingly vital to US workers and businesses, including many small businesses that used digital tools to export their products and services overseas.
If India and other countries prevailed in their efforts to end the moratorium, countries would be able to slap duties on sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, entertainment, software, and financial services, which would further disrupt supply chains and jack up consumer prices, the lawmakers said.
Read more: WTO chief says ‘bumpy, rocky’ road ahead as ministers work to reach trade deals
-
WTO lowers its 2022 global trade growth forecast to 3 pct from 4.7 pctThe World Trade Organization (WTO) on Tuesday revised down its forecast for global trade growth this year to 3 percent from 4.7 percent due to the ... Economy
-
Putin: Russia to update its strategy in WTO amid sanctionsRussian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that “illegal” restrictions on Russian companies by Western states ran counter to World Trade ... World News
-
Protesters march in Geneva against WTO role in agriculture amid food security crisisAround 500 people marched in Geneva Saturday slamming free trade’s role in a global food security crisis, as the WTO prepared to host global trade ... World News
-
WTO chief says ‘bumpy, rocky’ road ahead as ministers work to reach trade dealsThe head of the World Trade Organization predicted a “bumpy and rocky” road as the trade body opened its highest-level meeting in four and a half ... World News
-
Musk meets EU regulator Breton, says he’s ‘aligned’ with bloc’s digital rulesElon Musk, who is offering to buy Twitter, has given his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful ... Technology