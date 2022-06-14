DIFC FinTech Hive’s accelerator programs return with focus on impact, sustainability

DIFC FinTech Hive, the first and largest financial technology accelerator in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, has announced the dates for the first sprint of its 2022 FinTech Accelerator program, which is running until July 7, 2022.

DIFC FinTech Accelerator program offers the most innovative start-ups access to the region’s largest financial industry banks and insurance companies for partnership opportunities, exposure to investors, mentorship and more.

Participating start-ups, selected through a rigorous, competitive process, will be matched with suitable partners during the sprint, after which they will have the opportunity to pitch their business idea to senior stakeholders of leading financial partners in the Middle East.

The first week of the program will begin with an extensive five-day bootcamp, which will consist of workshops delivered by industry experts and thought leaders on a range of topics including local laws and regulations, upcoming market trends, technology trends, recruitment, and funding.

This year, 20 start-ups, which focus on a range of solutions from RegTech and compliance to blockchain-based payment solutions, have been selected to participate in the first sprint of the program under the theme ‘Impact and Sustainability.’

They will be addressing a wide range of challenges including crypto, digital assets wallet, InvesTech and more, which will shape the future of the financial services sector.

The participating partners for the 2022 FinTech Accelerator program are HSBC, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), Al Masraf, Mashreq, ZURICH, Emirates NBD, VISA, Emirates Post Group, Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) and ADCB.

Empowering young female talent

Running alongside the 2022 FinTech Accelerator program, DIFC FinTech Hive’s AccelerateHER program will continue to empower young female talent to play a more active role in shaping the future of the financial services industry. This year’s cohort will also participate in the five-day bootcamp.

AccelerateHER, sponsored this year by HSBC, has received a record number of applications - a reflection of the program’s increasing popularity and wide recognition for the valuable benefits it provides participants including equipping young aspiring executives with the necessary tools and experience to broaden their knowledge and reach in the industry.

This year’s AccelerateHER cohort will also benefit from a number of workshops focusing on soft skills throughout the month of the program. A second sprint of this year’s AccelerateHER program will take place in September, in parallel with the second sprint of the FinTech Accelerator program.

Commenting on the program, Raja al-Mazrouei, Executive Vice President of DIFC FinTech Hive, said: “Every year our accelerator programs attract the most promising talent in the financial services sector. Our programs have become widely recognized for their beneficial impact with participants bringing their most innovative ideas to positively impact the UAE’s financial services landscape while bolstering our position as a global financial center and a leading innovation hub.”

