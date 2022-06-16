.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter: Reports

  • Font
Elon Musk’s Twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken on April 15, 2022. (Reuters)
Elon Musk’s Twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken on April 15, 2022. (Reuters)

Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter: Reports

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Elon Musk is expected to reiterate his desire to own Twitter Inc when he speaks to the social-media company's employees on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The head of electric car maker Tesla Inc is likely to clarify recent comments about remote work and talk about his strategy for Twitter, including the role of advertising and subscriptions, according to the report published on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours.

Musk, the world's richest person according to Forbes magazine, is trying to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

Earlier this month, Musk had said that Tesla employees were required to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week, closing the door on any remote work. “If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned,” he said.

Read more:

Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for first time in Town Hall

Elon Musk says Twitter’s lack of info on bots breaches merger, threatens to drop deal

Campaign launched to stop Elon Musk buying Twitter

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More